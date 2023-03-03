Shares of energy companies rose sharply after strong services sector data.

Oil futures logged weekly gains as traders shrugged off reports that the United Arab Emirates were internally debating whether to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries amid tensions with Saudi Arabia.

Natural gas futures rose for the seventh time in eight sessions, topping $3 per million British thermal units, in a reflection of forecasts for cooler weather in much of the U.S.

