Energy Rises As Natural Gas Rally Continues -- Energy Roundup

09/09/2021 | 04:28pm EDT
Shares of energy companies ticked up as a surge in natural-gas futures continued.

Natural gas rose 2.4% to $5.03 per million British thermal units, the highest close since 2014, as continued outages of drilling capacity in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida sparked a momentum-driven rally unlike any seen in the notoriously volatile commodity in recent years.

U.S. crude oil futures slipped after a Chinese government agency said it would strategically release oil from reserves. Prices recovered ground after the Energy Information Administration's weekly report showed large declines in supply and refining following the storm in the Gulf of Mexico.

Gasoline prices have retreated in recent days but the U.S. national average price at the pump remains near seven-year-high of $3.19 a gallon, according to automobile service firm AAA.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-21 1627ET

