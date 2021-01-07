Log in
Energy Rises As Oil Inventories Slide, Capitol Unrest Seen As One-Off -- Energy Roundup

01/07/2021 | 04:55pm EST
Shares of energy companies rallied as the storming of the Capitol in Washington DC appeared to be a one-off event and after an unexpectedly large drawdown in oil inventories.

The Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 8 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 1, far surpassing analyst expectations.

Even as the most severe outbreaks of Covid-19 in the pandemic to date hit large swathes of the American south, people are traveling more than at any time since the lockdowns in March, stoking demand for jet fuel and gasoline.

Another catalyst for oil prices was the surprise unilateral reduction of Saudi Arabian production, unveiled earlier this week.

Natural-gas prices rose for a fifth straight session as weather forecasters predicted lower temperatures across much of the nation in late January.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1654ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 54.4 Delayed Quote.3.56%
WTI 0.86% 50.888 Delayed Quote.3.28%
