Energy Rises As Oil Tops $60/Barrel - Energy Roundup

04/13/2021 | 04:24pm EDT
Shares of energy companies ticked higher as investors bet energy prices would continue to climb.

Oil futures rose above $60 a barrel in New York after the Organization for the Petroleum Exporting Countries boosted its 2021 global oil demand forecast by 100,000 barrels a day and raised its forecast for global economic growth by 0.3 percentage points to 5.4%.

The cartel said its increased demand forecast was prompted by forecasts of a better-than-expected second half of the year, thanks to "stimulus programs and a further easing of Covid-19 lockdown measures, amid an acceleration in the vaccination rollout," particularly in the developed world.

Natural gas prices futures rose for a fifth straight session, ending up 2.3% at a nearly two-week-high $2.62-per-million British thermal units as a looming cold front, production outages and economic optimism spurred buying.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-21 1623ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 63.9 Delayed Quote.22.36%
WTI 1.10% 60.389 Delayed Quote.23.59%
