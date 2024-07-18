Shares of energy companies rose slightly as traders continued to rotate out of the technology sector.

"People have seen how well tech stocks have done, with artificial intelligence, in the first half year," said JJ Kinahan, chief executive of IG North America and president of its brokerage tastytrade.

"Now they're looking for other places to put their money: 'OK, I put everything in AI for first half year...now, is there somewhere else to put money? So they're rotating into other stocks that might benefit from rate cuts, ie energy etc."

Natural gas futures rose by 4.4% after a storage increase was not as pronounced as traders had anticipated.

