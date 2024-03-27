Shares of energy companies rose amid mounting optimism about the outlook for global growth and demand.

Global markets are pricing in a scenario where inflation eases without a major recession occurring, known as a "soft landing," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at financial advisory Wealthspire.

Oil futures slipped but remain within 3% of their 2024 highs amid a slew of conflicts in major oil-producing regions.

