Energy Services of America : Announces Acquisition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Services of America Corporation (the "Company" or "Energy Services") (OTC QB: ESOA) formed a newly wholly owned subsidiary, West Virginia Pipeline Acquisition Company ("West Virginia Pipeline"), a West Virginia corporation, which has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with WV Pipeline, Inc. "WV Pipeline", a West Virginia corporation located in Princeton, West Virginia to acquire substantially all of the assets of WV Pipeline for $3.5 million in cash and a $3.0 million seller note. The Company expects the transaction will close on December 31, 2020. David Bolton and Daniel Bolton will continue their roles as President and Vice President, respectively, of Energy Services' new subsidiary.

Douglas Reynolds, President, commented on the announcement. "WV Pipeline is a great company with a long history in southern West Virginia and this acquisition extends and deepens our services offered to gas and water distribution utilities. Increasing our exposure to these growing markets is a key strategic initiative for Energy Services, which makes WV Pipeline a great fit." Reynolds continued, "We are also very pleased that David and Danny Bolton have agreed to stay on with us. They have a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience in the industry and we look forward to working with them."

