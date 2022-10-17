Energy Shares Climb Amid Deal News -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as deal news dominated headlines in the sector.

BP agreed to buy U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy for $3.3 billion plus debt in a bet on growing demand from customers for renewable fuel. Meanwhile, billionaire fracking pioneer Harold Hamm agreed to buy the shares of Continental Resources not owned by him and his family for $4.3 billion and take the oil producer private.

Oil futures spent much of the session in positive territory but gave up their gains to finish slightly lower as investors weighed recession fears against tight crude supplies.

Natural gas prices fell 7% to finish below $6 for the first time in more than three months. Prices have now fallen by 11% since the month began, though year-to-date the market remains 61% higher.

