Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Shares Climb as Oil Prices Continue to Rise -- Energy Roundup

05/27/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose as oil prices continued to climb following a week of strong price action, with U.S. benchmark oil prices finishing at their highest level since March 8.

Natural gas prices retreated after touching their highest level since 2008 earlier this week.

A team of commodities analysts from Commerzbank recently raised their oil-price forecast for each of the next three quarters due to the growing likelihood that the EU will agree on an oil embargo on Russian oil. This will increase demand for non-Russian oil, which should support prices for WTI and Brent.

However, they believe the oil market would see the balance between supply and demand reach an equilibrium during the second half of the year despite lingering supply risks, which is why the team expects oil prices to slide back below $100 per barrel during the second half of 2022.

As the U.S. Memorial Day weekend marks the start of the summer driving season, the next near-term catalyst for energy markets is expected to arrive next week when oil ministers who are members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, as well as representatives of countries like Russia which have more recently aligned themselves with OPEC, will hold a virtual meeting to discuss production plans. The meeting comes amid heavy pressure from Washington to increase production caps. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1712ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:52pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:46pUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
05:41pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 1.18% to 94.31 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Gains 1.62% to $1.0736 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Gains 1.11% to $1.2632 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Lost 0.60% to 127.11 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pTechnology Shares Climb as Investors Embrace More Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pRobinhood agrees to settle customer lawsuit over 2020 outages
RE
05:37pFinancial Shares Move Higher as EY Considers Split -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:34pJury deliberations in Depp, Heard case to resume on Tuesday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Shares Soar in Hong Kong as Optimism Persists Over Earnings Bea..
2REC Silicon - First quarter 2022 results
3Canopy Growth Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal year 2022 F..
4Musk sued by Twitter investors for stock 'manipulation' during takeover..
5Analyst recommendations: Boston Scientific, Dollar General, Dollar Tree..

HOT NEWS