Energy Shares Climb as Oil Prices Continue to Rise -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose as traders rotated into the sector, betting a new wave of energy inflation would emerge.

Oil rose for a third straight session, with global benchmark crude prices settling at their highest in almost three weeks, buoyed in part by third-quarter growth in the U.S. economy.

Shares of TotalEnergies rose, testing all-time highs, after the French oil major posted a sharp increase in quarterly profit.

Shell plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as the oil major continued to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.

