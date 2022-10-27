Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Shares Climb as Oil Prices Continue to Rise -- Energy Roundup

10/27/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies rose as traders rotated into the sector, betting a new wave of energy inflation would emerge.

Oil rose for a third straight session, with global benchmark crude prices settling at their highest in almost three weeks, buoyed in part by third-quarter growth in the U.S. economy.

Shares of TotalEnergies rose, testing all-time highs, after the French oil major posted a sharp increase in quarterly profit.

Shell plans to boost its dividend and buy back another $4 billion of its shares in the coming months, as the oil major continued to benefit from strong demand for natural gas in difficult-to-navigate markets.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1704ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.68% 94.67 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.99% 275.0726 Real-time Quote.65.28%
TOTALENERGIES SE 2.95% 54.48 Real-time Quote.18.57%
WTI 0.49% 88.578 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Latest news "Economy"
05:26pBrazil's Suzano reports third-quarter profit of $1.02 billion
RE
05:24pApple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:24pAmerican Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:17pMexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes
RE
05:15pBrazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
RE
05:14pUtilities Shares Gain as Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:14pCommunications Services Shares Sink as Meta Shares Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:13pTechnology Shares Fall Amid Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:12pFinancial Shares Rise as Investors Eye Rates -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS