Energy Shares Decline as Oil Turns Lower -- Energy Roundup

06/10/2022 | 09:55pm BST
Shares of energy companies fell as oil turned lower after a much hotter-than-expected U.S. May inflation report sent the dollar higher and sank equities.

A stronger dollar can be a negative for commodities priced in the unit, making them more expensive to users of other currencies. Weakness for crude, however, was relatively subdued, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst for the Americas at Oanda, in a note.

"Some traders are entering de-risking mode as prospects for the economy continue to dim, but no one really wants to abandon the best trade of the year, which is oil and energy stocks," he said.

Investors continued to track developments in China, where parts of Beijing and Shanghai went back on lockdown after previously easing Covid-19 restrictions. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 1654ET

