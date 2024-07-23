Energy companies were the worst-performing S&P 500 sector as oil prices declined for a fourth straight session.

Eni signed an exclusive pact with U.S. investment firm KKR for the potential sale of a minority stake in the Italian energy company's subsidiary Enilive that could be valued at up to $3.4 billion. Eni said the pact relates to a 20% to 25% stake sale in the biorefining unit.

Supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons are likely to sell about 10% of their combined retail fuel networks to C&S Wholesale Grocers under a divestiture plan designed to address the government's antitrust concerns over their proposed merger, an OPIS analysis shows.

