Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Shares Fall as Earnings Reports Roll In -- Energy Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

Shares of energy companies fell as earnings reports for sector giants began to roll in.

The declines came even as oil futures finished higher as another major storm cut energy output in the Gulf of Mexico by roughly half, though worries that the impact on demand from the ongoing rise globally in COVID-19 cases continues to hang over the market.

BP reported a fifth-consecutive quarterly loss, providing the first glimpse of how major oil companies navigated the third quarter amid a prolonged slump in demand triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. The loss follows one of the worst second quarters ever for the sector, in which BP halved its dividend and cut jobs. BP's earnings also suffered from lower refining margins and weaker trading results.

Other major oil companies are expected to report another weak quarter. Shell is due to report its earnings on Thursday, followed by Chevron and Exxon on Friday. President Trump is considering issuing an executive order mandating an economic analysis of fracking, according to senior administration officials, who say the initiative is aimed at highlighting his support for the energy industry in election battleground states such as Pennsylvania. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 1703ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION -2.02% 69.51 Delayed Quote.-41.13%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -1.59% 32.82 Delayed Quote.-52.21%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 40.68 Delayed Quote.-37.71%
WTI 0.99% 38.95 Delayed Quote.-36.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:09pBrexit talks at most difficult point, European Council President Michel warns - Telegraph
RE
09:08pMaterials Shares Fall Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases -- Materials Roundup
DJ
09:07pStock Investors' Bets Eye a Biden Victory, Robust Stimulus -- Update
DJ
09:05pTSX falls 0.36% to 16,020.94
RE
09:04pEnergy Shares Fall as Earnings Reports Roll In -- Energy Roundup
DJ
08:55pBrazil mortgages skyrocket 70% in September, breaking record
RE
08:55pMPLX LP : Announces Quarterly Distribution
PU
08:55pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : ACE Comments on EPA's E85 FFV Weighting Factor (F-factor) for MY 2021 and Later Vehicles
PU
08:53pArgentina auctions dollar-linked bond, other debt for $1.52 bln -economy ministry
RE
08:46pELON MUSK : Musk's SpaceX pegs initial Starlink internet price at $99 per month - email 
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
2APPLE INC. : Big Tech earnings approach under antitrust cloud
3SAP SE : SAP : Chairman Buys Nearly $300 Million in Company Shares
4'Time is very short' Britain says as EU's Barnier heads to London
53M profit beats on healthcare boost; says demand for N95 masks to continue

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group