Energy Shares Fall as Oil Futures End Lower -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as oil prices declined, contributing to a loss for the week, as worries over a global economic downturn continued to plague the demand outlook.

WTI oil finished 3.9% lower and down nearly 8% for the week in the largest weekly decline since Aug. 5.

The declines marked a partial retreat from last week's 17% climb that was the largest one-week gain since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The U.S. and its partners are rushing to hammer out an agreement on a level for a price cap on Russian oil in the next couple of weeks as they seek to contain global oil costs in the wake of a production cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Companies and its Russia-led allies.

The Group of Seven large advanced democracies, along with Australia, are working to put into place a plan ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline that would bar the use of financing, insuring and shipping services for Russian oil unless the oil is sold below a set price limit.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-22 1705ET