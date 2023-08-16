Shares of energy companies fell as U.S. crude futures closed lower for the third straight day.

WTI crude is down 4.6% so far this week and is on track to post its first weekly decline in eight weeks.

U.S. oil inventories fell sharply last week as refiners boosted activity, but domestic crude production rose to a three-year high, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration. The EIA data also showed bearish declines in demand for gasoline and diesel fuel, with both now seeing four-week averages that are lower than a year ago despite lower fuel prices at the pump.

Natural-gas prices finished 2.5% lower after a nearly 5% drop on Tuesday. Traders attributed the market's bearish mood, in part, to broader risk aversion. They also said the coming arrival of the weak-demand fall season is causing some investors to exit the market until winter.

In deal news, Dallas pipeline company Energy Transfer acquired rival Crestwood Equity Partners for more than $7 billion as consolidation in the oil patch picks up momentum.

Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-23 1729ET