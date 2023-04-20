Shares of energy companies tumbled as oil futures extended a pullback that's taken the U.S. benchmark back below the $80-a-barrel threshold, erasing gains scored after OPEC+ announced surprise production cuts early this month.

The WTI and Brent crude benchmarks are on track to mark their first weekly loss in five weeks, pressured by strength in the U.S. dollar and concerns that monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks could spark a global downturn or recession.

Natural-gas futures, meanwhile, gave up early losses to finish higher after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic natural-gas supplies rose by 75 billion cubic feet for the week ended April 14. Investors are hopeful that some freezing temperatures in the Midwest this week gave a boost to demand, and could help prevent a storage surplus that's 20% above average from widening too much over the next month.

