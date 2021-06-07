Energy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Move Lower -- Energy Roundup

Energy shares fell as oil futures moved lower, turning south after the U.S. crude benchmark touched the $70-a-barrel threshold for the first time in more than 2 1/2 years.

Still, global benchmark Brent crude held ground above the key $70 mark, with that level continuing to find a ìstrong degree of support,î said Robbie Fraser, global research & analytics manager at Schneider Electric.

Traders have scooped up call options tied to Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude-oil prices reaching $100 by the end of next year, a milestone not seen since 2014. Owners of $100 options now, the most widely owned WTI call contracts on the New York Mercantile Exchange, are making a leveraged bet that oil prices will hurtle higher after already surging more than 40% this year.

U.S. law-enforcement officials said Monday they had recovered millions of dollars in digital currency paid to the hackers who hit Colonial Pipeline Co. with a ransomware attack last month, a strike that prompted the shutdown of the main conduit for gasoline and diesel fuel to the U.S. East Coast. Investigators seized nearly 64 bitcoin, valued at roughly $2.3 million, that were allegedly the proceeds from the ransom hack on Colonial Pipeline, the Justice Department said.

