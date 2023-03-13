Shares of energy companies fell as oil futures ended lower with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank over the weekend stirring fears of a potential recession.

Natural-gas prices ended 7.2% higher in a lone wolf market that proved its resiliency to outside influences. NatGasWeather.com said late season winter weather that should aid in heating-related consumption levels helped to put natural gas investors in a buying mood.

The Biden administration approved the massive Willow oil-drilling project in the Alaskan Arctic over the objections of environmentalists and many Democrats who wanted the project scuttled.

The green light means Houston-based ConocoPhillips can start construction on its roughly $7 billion project in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, which the company expects will produce about 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak-equivalent to about 40% of Alaska's current crude production.

Saudi Arabia's national oil company reported record annual profit of $161 billion for 2022, the largest ever by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom's coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions and limit its heavy reliance on oil.

