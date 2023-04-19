Shares of energy companies sank as oil futures declined, with the U.S. benchmark falling below $80 a barrel to touch its lowest levels of the month.

Pressure from concerns over the outlook for energy demand outweighed support from a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. U.S. commercial inventories of crude oil fell more than expected last week as refinery activity quickened ahead of summer, according to data released by the Energy Information Administration.

The EIA reported that U.S. commercial crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended April 14.

Natural-gas prices fell as investors appeared to be taking some profits off the table after a three-session rally.

