Shares of energy companies fell.

Oil futures drifted lower as investors eyed U.S. and global economic data for clues to the outlook for energy demand. Data on industrial output from China and on the eurozone manufacturing and services sector, are due this week.

"Traders are largely worried about the slowdown in economic activity," said Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer at Zaye Capital Markets. "This is limiting the upside for oil prices, and we see selling pressure building up."

Natural-gas prices rose as cold weather and some snow returned to Chicago and other parts of the Midwest, providing an unexpected resurgence of gas-fired heating demand.

Saudi Arabia has put a second 4% stake of state oil giant Saudi Aramco, valued at nearly $78 billion, under the control of the country's sovereign-wealth fund, as the kingdom leverages a year of high oil prices toward diversifying its economy.

