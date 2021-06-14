Log in
Energy Shares Fall as Oil Prices Were Mixed -- Energy Roundup

06/14/2021 | 04:50pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell as rising prices for gasoline and other fuels injected some uncertainty regarding summer demand.

On the one hand, the demand recovery still looks strong, but fuel-market experts say rising gasoline prices and overall inflation are starting to cause consumers to think twice about road trips and other unnecessary travel. The U.S. average gasoline price is now at a six-year-high of $3.08 a gallon versus $2.10 a year ago, said AAA.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices ended at their highest level since Oct. 30. Sizzling temperatures in Texas and the West are creating a sharp increase in gas-fired, electric cooling demand.

In corporate news, Royal Dutch Shell is contemplating the sale of its holdings in the Permian Basin, the U.S.'s largest oil field, for an amount that could exceed $10 billion, Reuters reported on Sunday, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-21 1649ET

