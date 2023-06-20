Shares of energy companies tumbled as oil futures dropped in a choppy trading session.

Selling pressure came in part from a Washington Post report indicating the Biden administration was holding indirect talks with Iran regarding the curtailing of Tehran's nuclear program.

"There is a feeling that any deal could also make it easier for Iran to increase oil exports," said Mizuho's Bob Yawger in a research note.

Oil failed to hold modest gains scored after China delivered an interest-rate cut amid concerns over the demand picture from the world's second-largest crude importer.

The market will next turn to weekly U.S. oil inventory reports, starting with API data Wednesday afternoon, a day later than normal due to Monday's Juneteenth holiday.

Natural-gas prices retreated sharply from Friday's 15-week closing high. It was the first decline in six trading sessions.

