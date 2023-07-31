Shares of energy companies jumped higher as oil futures rose.

Both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude notched their big monthly advances following strong economic data.

Crude has found its footing on expectations the market will move into deficit in the second half, aided by supply cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia.

Analysts said investors will be eager to see if Saudi Arabia extends a voluntary, additional production cut of 1 million barrels a day that began in July through September.

