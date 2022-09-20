Energy Shares Move Lower as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies slipped as U.S. and global benchmark crude futures marked their lowest settlement prices in almost two weeks.

The Federal Reserve on Tuesday kicked off a two-day policy meeting that's expected to result in another supersize rate increase that could eventually lead to a slowdown in energy demand.

The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday issued a notice of sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic petroleum Reserve in November.

That was part of President Joe Biden's March 31 announcement that authorized the sale of oil from the SPR to help address supply disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Germany is in talks to nationalize energy giant Uniper, seeking to save a systemically important supplier that was hit hard by throttled Russian gas flows to Europe.

Germany's largest importer of Russian natural gas until recently, Uniper suffered heavy losses after Moscow throttled supplies in recent months and was forced to buy gas on the market where prices have hit records. The German state in July pledged to take a 30% stake in Uniper and extended credit lines as part of a bailout package.

Natural-gas prices finished Tuesday at a six-week-low for a third straight session.

Investors have turned bearish on the commodity as high LNG prices have begun to cool LNG demand from Asian importers, which is offsetting the rise in European demand for LNG as a replacement for Russian gas.

