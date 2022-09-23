Advanced search
Energy Shares Move Lower as Oil Prices Sink -- Energy Roundup

09/23/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Shares of energy companies tumbled as oil prices dropped sharply.

U.S. crude was down more than 5% to its lowest since January, as recession fears gripped financial markets, sinking equities and government bonds, while contributing to a further rise by the U.S. dollar.

"Geopolitical tensions in monstrous proportions, inflation at a multi-decade high and the dollar surging unabated are all certain to cause demand destruction for oil," said Manish Raj, chief financial Officer at Velandera Energy Partners.

U.S. natural-gas futures also declined. Traders are watching for any further Caribbean storm developments that could disrupt energy production in the Gulf of Mexico.

Stephen Chazen, the former chief executive officer of U.S. oil producer Occidental Petroleum, who later founded and led a shale company, died at the age of 76.

Mr. Chazen's death was announced on Friday by Houston-based driller Magnolia Oil and Gas, where since 2018 he had served as chairman, president and chief executive officer.

The company said on Wednesday that Mr. Chazen would be stepping down from his positions "due to serious health reasons" and would be succeeded in his role as president and CEO by Chris Stavros.

Tellurian shares sank after the natural-gas producer said in a filing that Shell ended an agreement to buy fuel from a plant it is building in Louisiana.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -3.53% 1.08647 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.85% 0.73642 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.45% 0.96951 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.22% 0.012313 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
LONDON BRENT OIL -4.10% 86.59 Delayed Quote.15.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.69% 0.5745 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION -5.09% 58.73 Delayed Quote.113.45%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -2.79% 327.3715 Real-time Quote.96.35%
TELLURIAN INC. -15.52% 2.34 Delayed Quote.-10.06%
WTI -5.00% 79.292 Delayed Quote.10.81%
HOT NEWS