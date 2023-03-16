Shares of energy companies rose as crude-oil futures finished higher.

Both major benchmarks put an end to a three-day streak of sharp declines.

"Risk appetite returned to Wall Street after reports of efforts to help the troubled banking stocks," said Oanda's Edward Moya in a research note. He added, however, that "global recession risks have never been greater and that is bad news for the crude demand outlook."

Natural-gas prices closed higher on expectations that a supply glut may begin to narrow over the coming weeks due to some late-winter cold spells.

