Energy Shares Rise as Oil Prices Rebound -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies gained as oil prices rebounded after sinking to five-month lows last week.

Oil prices extended a recent period of volatility as widening restrictions in Europe threaten to hit demand for fuel. Lockdown measures introduced in the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Austria and Belgium to contain the pandemic have been less restrictive than some investors expected, and for a shorter duration.

Schools by and large remain open, and governments have expressed hope the new restrictions will be lifted within weeks.

U.S. crude futures fell as much as 6% overnight before ending the day up 2.8%. Natural gas prices ended the session 3.3% lower, the biggest one-day decline in nearly three weeks, as a shift in the weather from unseasonably cold to seasonably mild could reduce demand and keep the unofficial injection season alive for a few more weeks. Prices rallied 33% higher last month due to a rebound in LNG demand and an early cold spell that caused a rare, October surge in gas-fired heating demand.

In corporate news, KPS Capital Partners-backed Lufkin Industries has acquired a North American division of oil-field services company Schlumberger that provides oil-extraction equipment to well operators.

