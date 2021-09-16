Log in
Energy Shares Sink as U.S. Oil Prices Settle Unchanged -- Energy Roundup

09/16/2021 | 05:09pm EDT
Shares of energy companies fell as U.S. oil prices took a breather after a four-day winning streak to settle unchanged for the session.

"With prices now back around summer highs, we are seeing some profit taking kicking in but the rally continues to look well supported," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, in a market update.

Meanwhile, natural gas prices finished 2.3% lower at $5.335/mmBtu as the market took a small step back after a stunning 43% price-surge over the past four weeks that culminated in Wednesday's seven-year high.

Thursday's decline was attributed partly to a weekly EIA report that showed gas inventories rose last week by an amount larger than both forecasts and averages. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-16-21 1708ET

