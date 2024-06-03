Energy companies were the worst-performing sector as oil prices dropped following a weekend meeting of crude-producing nations.

Oil futures slid as traders assessed a decision by the OPEC+ to extend cuts by the group into 2025 but to begin unwinding some additional voluntary reductions later this year.

OPEC+ on Sunday agreed to extend all production curbs into next year, a deal that likely signals oil prices will remain elevated through the U.S. presidential election. The agreement comes on the same day the group's kingpin, Saudi Arabia, launched a large sale of shares in its national oil champion that is expected to yield billions to fund the kingdom's economic transformation.

The asset management arm of Macquarie Group is backing renewable-energy company Sol Systems with an $85 million debt investment, riding a wave of U.S. demand for green power.

