Energy companies were the worst performing S&P 500 sector as oil prices fell to new five-week lows with the market concerned about a weakening Chinese economy weighing on demand.

Woodside Energy said it intends to acquire Tellurian and its proposed liquefied natural gas development in the southern U.S. for around $900 million, doubling down on demand for a fuel used in power generation as the world pivots away from coal.

Portuguese oil-and-gas producer Galp slightly lifted its full-year earnings expectations after its upstream unit helped it beat market forecasts for the second quarter.

Daqo New Energy shares soared after the group said it plans to buy back up to $100 million in stock over the next year.

