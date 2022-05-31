Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Shares Tumble as Oil Prices Finish Mixed -- Energy Roundup

05/31/2022 | 05:12pm EDT
Shares of energy companies were lower on the day, but the S&P 500's energy sector finished May with the largest gain among the benchmark index's 11 groups, extending a trend that has flourished for much of 2022.

U.S. benchmark oil prices did an about-face late in Tuesday's session, erasing sharp gains that had pushed prices toward $120 a barrel to instead finish slightly lower.

The early gains came on the back of a European Union agreement to partially ban Russian oil imports, combined with China's easing of Covid lockdowns.

The EU is set to impose its toughest sanctions yet on Russia, banning imports of its oil and blocking insurers from covering its cargoes of crude, officials and diplomats say, as the West seeks to deprive Moscow of cash it needs to fund the war on Ukraine and keep its economy functioning. The sanctions, which are expected to be completed in the coming days, are harsher than expected.

But crude reversed gains after The Wall Street Journal reported that some OPEC members, including perhaps Saudi Arabia, may be planning to boost oil output, something the U.S. and European nations have pressed them to do. The OPEC-plus group holds its monthly meeting later this week.

Natural gas prices notched their biggest one-day decline in more than three weeks amid reports of higher production. The drop also marks a third straight session of declining prices after prices closed last Wednesday at a 14-year-high.


Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-31-22 1711ET

