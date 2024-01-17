Shares of energy companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders positioned themselves for another round of inflation.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries expects global oil demand to slow next year, even as it raised its economic forecast as easing inflation spurs global growth.

BP appointed Murray Auchincloss as chief executive, turning to a company veteran to continue the oil giant's shift toward renewable energy.

