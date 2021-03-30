Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Energy Slips On European Demand Fears - Energy Roundup

03/30/2021 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of energy companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global demand.

Large swathes of Europe remain under lockdown as concerns mount about a fourth wave of Covid 19 infections.

U.S. oil futures fell 1.6% to close at $60.55 a barrel after reports of rising U.S. inventories and weakening European economic activity.

"Here's what we know: we know the U.S. economy is starting to get going again, and really hitting on some good cylinders," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire Advisors.

"We know the Fed and the administration on both fiscal and monetary policy are going to continue to be very supportive. What we don't know is: is there going to be another strain, are we opening too soon, is that going to create flare ups and problems? On a three-legged stool, we've got two solid legs and one that could have cracks."

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-30-21 1643ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:51pArchegos meltdown set to intensify shadow banking regulatory scrutiny
RE
04:45pIndustrials Climb On Infrastructure-Plan Hopes - Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:44pMaterials Down As Dollar Rises On Risk Aversion -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:44pEnergy Slips On European Demand Fears - Energy Roundup
DJ
04:41pWells Fargo plans to bring workers back to office in September
RE
04:37pWall Street dips, with tech-related names underperforming
RE
04:29pDollar gains, global stocks slip as big tech weighs
RE
04:17pStocks linked to Archegos bounce back
RE
04:13pBrazil's Bolsonaro could veto 2021 budget with key fiscal rule under threat, says treasury secretary
RE
04:06pEU-KYRGYZ REPUBLIC : 17th Cooperation Committee
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
5Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ