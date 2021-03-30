Energy Slips On European Demand Fears - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies fell as traders hedged their bets on the outlook for global demand.

Large swathes of Europe remain under lockdown as concerns mount about a fourth wave of Covid 19 infections.

U.S. oil futures fell 1.6% to close at $60.55 a barrel after reports of rising U.S. inventories and weakening European economic activity.

"Here's what we know: we know the U.S. economy is starting to get going again, and really hitting on some good cylinders," said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at investment advisory Wealthspire Advisors.

"We know the Fed and the administration on both fiscal and monetary policy are going to continue to be very supportive. What we don't know is: is there going to be another strain, are we opening too soon, is that going to create flare ups and problems? On a three-legged stool, we've got two solid legs and one that could have cracks."

