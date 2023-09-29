Shares of energy companies fell sharply as a retreat in oil futures continued.

Oil futures fell 1% to close just over $90 a barrel, eking out their fourth consecutive monthly gain.

Most traders are positioning themselves for a move in West Texas intermediate prices above $100 a barrel, as Saudi Arabia and Russia constrain global supplies.

Offsetting these supply constraints is the risk that a rise in global interest rates will slow economic activity and energy demand.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-23 1714ET