Shares of energy companies fell sharply as a retreat in oil futures continued.
Oil futures fell 1% to close just over $90 a barrel, eking out their fourth consecutive monthly gain.
Most traders are positioning themselves for a move in West Texas intermediate prices above $100 a barrel, as Saudi Arabia and Russia constrain global supplies.
Offsetting these supply constraints is the risk that a rise in global interest rates will slow economic activity and energy demand.
09-29-23 1714ET