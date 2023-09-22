Shares of energy companies rose slightly as oil futures finished the week with a modest gain as Russia banned gasoline and diesel exports, driving up European energy prices.

Oil futures closed above $90 a barrel after a reported decrease in drilling activity. The number of active, oil-targeted rigs fell by eight in the latest week to 507 rigs, the lowest total since Feb. 4, according to the latest tally from oilfield-services firm Baker Hughes.

