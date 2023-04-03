Shares of energy companies surged after Saudi Arabia and Russia orchestrated a surprise production cut for the OPEC+ cartel.

The unexpected decision to reduce output by an aggregate of roughly one million barrels of oil per day sparked the biggest one-day advance for U.S.-traded oil futures since April last year, during the early stages of the Ukraine war. Analysts said the cuts may be smaller than advertised in practice, but would still be large enough to shift supply-and-demand dynamics in the global market.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the energy industry group of the broad S&P 500, rose 4.5%, pushing into the green for the year to date after a long retreat.

