Shares of energy companies surged as bank failure fears evaporated in light of strong jobs data.

U.S. employers added 253,000 employees to payrolls in April, the biggest tally since January, the Labor Department reported. Oil futures rose, but still finished down 7% for the five sessions in a week distinguished by "fearing fear itself," said analysts at brokerage JPMorgan.

Markets were rattled midweek when Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's claim that the resolution of First Republic Bank would draw a line under the banking crisis appeared premature. A selloff in regional bank shares on Thursday - the session following Mr. Powell's press conference - spread, in a panicky manner, to all cyclical stocks and commodities. That selloff reversed itself Friday.

Natural gas futures bounced after falling on each of the previous four sessions.

Shares of Brazilian refiner Braskem rallied after newspaper Valor reported that Abu Dhabi's state-owned oil company was joining a buyout bid from investment firm Apollo Global Management.

