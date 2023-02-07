Advanced search
Energy Up After BP Earnings -- Energy Roundup

02/07/2023 | 05:27pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose sharply after strong earnings from one oil major.

BP shares surged after the British oil giant posted a record annual profit for 2022, and said it would slow a shift to lower-carbon energy, reversing a well-publicized strategic shift in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon disaster.

Oil futures rose to a one-week high on optimism about Chinese demand. Oil initially spiked on reports that a key terminal in Turkey was shut down, with gains easing after the terminal reopened.

An earthquake in the region has claimed 7,100 lives. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1727ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 3.28% 84.03 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.04% 18.8197 Delayed Quote.0.74%
WTI 4.02% 77.732 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
