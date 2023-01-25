Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Energy Up After Earnings from Independent Producers -- Energy Roundup

01/25/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Shares of energy companies rose after strong earnings from some independent exploration-and-production companies.

Hess shares rose after the oil-and-gas production company posted a sharp increase in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, buoyed by higher production at its offshore Guyana prospects and increased commodity prices.

Africa-focused oil explorer Tullow Oil rose after the company said it expects to report an increase in 2022 revenue.

Norwegian oil concern Equinor plans to sell a 20% stake in the Agbami offshore oil field in Nigeria for up to $1 billion, Reuters reported.

Natural-gas futures fell to a 19-month low. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -0.34% 86.18 Delayed Quote.2.49%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.05% 496.27 Real-time Quote.8.07%
EQUINOR ASA -2.19% 294.3 Real-time Quote.-14.47%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.39% 165.93 Real-time Quote.8.47%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.06% 135.0782 Real-time Quote.-28.00%
TULLOW OIL PLC 5.89% 38.5 Delayed Quote.-1.52%
WTI 0.52% 80.555 Delayed Quote.1.43%
HOT NEWS