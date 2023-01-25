Energy Up After Earnings from Independent Producers -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose after strong earnings from some independent exploration-and-production companies.

Hess shares rose after the oil-and-gas production company posted a sharp increase in fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, buoyed by higher production at its offshore Guyana prospects and increased commodity prices.

Africa-focused oil explorer Tullow Oil rose after the company said it expects to report an increase in 2022 revenue.

Norwegian oil concern Equinor plans to sell a 20% stake in the Agbami offshore oil field in Nigeria for up to $1 billion, Reuters reported.

Natural-gas futures fell to a 19-month low.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-23 1734ET