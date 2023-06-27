Shares of energy companies rose after a raft of strong economic data.

Oil futures fell, giving back modest gains associated with political instability in Russia. Natural gas futures slipped 1%, snapping a four-session winning streak and retreating from a four-month high.

Market monitor International Energy Agency estimated oil drillers could make major contributions to global carbon-emission cutting goals with relatively small investments.

