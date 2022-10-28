Advanced search
Energy Up After Exxon, Chevron Earnings -- Energy Roundup

10/28/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Shares of energy companies ticked up after a robust round of earnings from oil majors.

ExxonMobil rose after the largest U.S. oil company by market capitalization posted a third-quarter profit of $20 billion, its highest-ever tally, as it cashed in on rising oil and natural-gas prices. Shares of Exxon are now up by more than 73% for the year to date at a fresh record high.

Oil majors have undergone extreme volatility in the last five years as the pandemic dried up demand, before the Ukraine war caused a global energy shortage. Chevron shares ticked up after the second-largest U.S. oil major reported just a slight dip from the record haul it set in the prior quarter.

Canadian oil producer Imperial Oil rose sharply after it posted brisk third-quarter operating earnings growth. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1623ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEVRON CORPORATION 1.17% 179.98 Delayed Quote.51.60%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.93% 110.7 Delayed Quote.75.76%
IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED 9.13% 73.63 Delayed Quote.47.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 94.1 Delayed Quote.20.70%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.25% 266.1298 Real-time Quote.57.40%
WTI -0.36% 88.283 Delayed Quote.17.57%
