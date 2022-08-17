Log in
News: Latest News
Energy Up After Fed Minutes -- Energy Roundup

08/17/2022 | 04:45pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rose after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting and oil inventory data.

Fed officials emphasized their commitment to the fight against inflation, according to the minutes. The excerpts also included commentary about a need to slow rate increases at some stage, however.

Crude-oil stockpiles surprisingly fell by 7.1 million barrels, to 425 million barrels, bringing levels to roughly 6% below the five-year average, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The Iranian nuclear negotiation team has not rejected a deal offered by the European Union, but is seeking assurances that Western companies investing in Iran would be protected if the U.S. withdrew from the pact, among other concessions.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-22 1644ET

