Shares of energy companies ticked up after strong earnings from Halliburton.

Shares of the Houston oil-services giant rose after strong demand for oil-drilling equipment worldwide offset a blow from the devaluation of the Argentinian peso. Chief Executive Jeff Miller said the outlook for oilfield activity looked strong.

Oil futures slipped to $74.37 a barrel, but remained within 1.2% of its January high.

BP shares rose after reports that the British oil major would name Kate Thomson as chief financial officer.

U.S. natural gas prices staged a late recovery and rise for the first time in six sessions as weather forecasts continue to show warmer temperatures through early February.

