Shares of energy companies rose alongside commodity prices.

U.S. oil futures settled at their highest in over two weeks and had their longest winning streak since March after the U.S. government reported a weekly drop in U.S. crude inventories of nearly 11 million barrels.

Damage wrought by the hurrican in Florida increased the likelihood of local supply shortages.

Natural gas futures hit a three-week high as weather forecasts indicated demand will remain elevated.

