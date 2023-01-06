Energy Up After Jobs Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose after a report of solid jobs growth and muted wage inflation whetted traders' risk appetite.

Natural gas futures fell to their lowest levels since late 2021 in New York, boosted by temperate weather forecasts. Natural gas has fallen 20% in the U.S. since the start of the year, and even further in Europe, allaying fears of a winter energy crisis there.

Anglo Dutch oil major Shell expects to report significantly higher profits on its natural-gas business in the latest quarter.

