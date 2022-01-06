Energy Up After Kazakh Crackdown -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose alongside oil futures after unrest on Russia's frontiers and production outages in Libya increased the chances of supply disruptions.

Oil futures topped $80 per barrel in New York for the first time since November. Dozens of people were killed in Kazakhstan, a significant oil producer, as authorities responded to countrywide protests over soaring fuel prices, and a Russian-led military alliance said it would send peacekeeper troops at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Further west, Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the U.S. and its allies over the future of another former Soviet republic, Ukraine.

