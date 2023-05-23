Shares of energy companies rose after a Saudi official hinted that a surprise may be in store at the next oil-cartel meeting.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, warned short sellers that pain may lie ahead, as ministers from OPEC+ -- made up of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies -- prepared to meet in June.

Natural-gas futures continued a recent selloff, giving back gains associated with last week's inventory data and pricing in a mild start to the summer that will weigh on air-conditioning demand.

