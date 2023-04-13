Shares of energy companies rose after soft inflation data stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon pause rate increases.

The producer price index, which tracks inflation at the wholesale level, fell by 0.5% in March, the largest retreat in almost three years.

Oil futures tested five-month highs in the wake of the data.

Ukrainian state-owned gas producer NJSC Naftogaz said a Hague-based international-arbitration panel had ordered Russia to pay the company $5 billion for losses caused by the seizure of assets in the 2014 illegal annexation of Crimea.

Exxon Mobil raised the pay of Chief Executive Darren Woods by 52% last year as sky-high oil prices brought on by the war in Ukraine helped lift earnings.

