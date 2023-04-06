Shares of energy companies rose after a strong earnings outlook from one oil major.

European oil giant Shell ticked up after it forecast robust growth in liquefied natural gas sales and refining margins for the first quarter.

The Russian ruble fell to its lowest level in a year as Moscow's weakening oil revenues weighed on the currency, a sign that Western sanctions are taking a toll on energy profits after a long delay.

Natural gas futures fell 6.7% and hovered near the psychologically significant $2 per million British thermal units level. Oil futures closed the week up 6.6% at $80.50 a barrel, as the impact of a surprise OPEC+ production cut reverberated through global crude markets.

Highway rest-stop chain TravelCenters of America is likely to accept BP's bid to buy out the company despite a higher offer from rival fuel-station chain ARKO, The Wall Street Journal reported.

