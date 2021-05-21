Log in
Energy Up After Strong U.S., European Services Data -- Energy Roundup

05/21/2021 | 04:36pm EDT
Shares of energy companies rose slightly as robust U.S. and European services-sector data spurred bets on rising global fuel demand.

Oil futures remained in the red on the week as speculation about a U.S.-Iranian nuclear deal prompted traders to position for the lifting of sanctions on Iran and a surge in global supply.

Chevron said it was restarting production at a key natural-gas field offshore Israel after a cease-fire was agreed between the Israeli government and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Natural gas futures fell on the session and the week as optimism about summer consumption waned. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

