Energy Up After Strong U.S., European Services Data -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy companies rose slightly as robust U.S. and European services-sector data spurred bets on rising global fuel demand.

Oil futures remained in the red on the week as speculation about a U.S.-Iranian nuclear deal prompted traders to position for the lifting of sanctions on Iran and a surge in global supply.

Chevron said it was restarting production at a key natural-gas field offshore Israel after a cease-fire was agreed between the Israeli government and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Natural gas futures fell on the session and the week as optimism about summer consumption waned.

05-21-21 1635ET